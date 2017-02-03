EXCLUSIVE: Canadian director Bruce McDonald’s new film Weirdos bowed in the fall at the Toronto Film Festival and was just nominated for six Canadian Screen Awards. Now the coming-of-age pic is hitting the Berlin Film Festival, where it will play in the Generation 14plus section fittingly on Valentine’s Day.

House Of Cards‘ Molly Parker, Alan Hawco, Julia Sarah Stone and Dylan Authors star in the pic written by Daniel McIvor. Set in 1976 Novia Scotia during the weekend of the American Bicentennial, it centers on 15-year-old Kit (Authors) who enlists the help of his girlfriend Alice (Stone) to concoct a plan to run away from home and hitchhike towards his glamorous, artistic mother (Parker). They soon find their relationship tested as Kit approaches a realization that will change his life. Producers are Marc Almon of Holdfast Pictures and Mike MacMillan of Lithium Studios Productions. Films We Like already has Canadian rights.

Double Dutch International is repping sales at Berlin’s European Film Market that begins next week; the Berlinale is screening the film in black and white, while EFM buyers will see a color version.

Check out the black and white trailer above.