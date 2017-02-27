In what was a shocking turn of events at the 89th annual Academy Awards, La La Land was mistakenly named Best Picture instead of Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight. Watch the moment below.

After Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced Damien Chazelle’s musical as the Best Picture, the producers’ speeches were cut short when Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, showed the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner.

“There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke,” Horowitz stated, taking the envelope and showing the camera. The Moonlight team jumped out of their seats, surrounded by attendees who were just as shocked and thrilled as they were.

WATCH: ‘La La Land’ announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with ‘Moonlight’ being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/wYsUngcdwe — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

After the gaffe, Beatty and Jimmy Kimmel explained the situation, telling the audience that Beatty had received the Best Actress category envelope, which went to La La Land‘s Emma Stone.

Quickly after, Jenkins and the Moonlight team took the stage and made their speeches.

.@BandryBarry on Best Picture for “Moonlight”: “Even in my dreams this could not be true. But to hell with dreams.” https://t.co/bkJCcIs2Vw pic.twitter.com/olyJ2OD5FV — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js