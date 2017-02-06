The fifth Transformers movie Transformers: The Last Night is scheduled to open on June 23 promises to bring a greater mythology to the series as the first product of an A-list writers room gathered by Michael Bay to brainstorm sequels and spinoffs.

Bay hinted in a letter to fans on late Thursday night that Last Knight would mark his final time directing a Transformers title. Until then the upcoming tentpole stars Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner and Santiago Cabrera.

In the new plot, humans and Transformers are at war, and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

Check out the extended ad above.