The Fate Of The Furious is the eighth Fast & Furious movie and just unveiled a souped-up Super Bowl promo ad that will certainly target the franchise’s key audience on a day like today. The pic opens April 14.

Through seven titles, the Fast & Furious franchise has racked up $3.9 billion in global box office. The previous installment, Furious 7, was the first in the series to cross the billion mark with $1.5B worldwide and also posted the fifth highest global opening with $397.7M.

The movie returns Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell from Furious 7 and before Newcomers are legit too: Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood. F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) has taken over the wheel to direct.

The first trailer for the pic just before Christmas became the largest debut ever for a trailer, setting a global record with 139 million views in its first 24 hours and zooming past the 127.6M first-day views posted by Disney’s Beauty And The Beast.

Check out the ad above and the trailer below: