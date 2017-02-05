Before Ridley Scott’s menacing alien (Alien: Covenant) can devour summer, Sony made sure its sci-fi space movie monster movie would come out first. So they moved Life from Memorial Day weekend to March 24, and secured a Super Bowl spot to debut its new trailer that has just been dropped.

Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson star in the pic as scientists aboard the International Space Station whose encounter with intelligent life on Mars goes south. The Columbia Pictures/Skydance movie is directed by Safe House‘s Daniel Espinosa from the script by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick.

The TV spot, which we showed you already, airs during today’s game and throws to the trailer.

Check out the trailer above.