Disney has just dropped its 60-second Super Bowl spot for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, which will lead the box office into summer’s heat wave when it hits theaters May 5.

It wouldn’t be Super Bowl without Marvel. In previous years we’ve had Avengers spots, promotional tie-in with Coca-Cola, the Hulk and Ant-Man, and last year it was Disney/Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, which exploded on the web following its TV spot during the game with close to 300M views across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. That movie kicked off summer 2016 on May 6 becoming the highest grossing live-action title of the season and this year.

Check out Disney’s new spot above, and the just-unveiled teaser poster below: