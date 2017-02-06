Paramount just took the towel off a brand new Super Bowl spot for its coming Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron summer comedy Baywatcha feature adaptation of the 1990s TV series. The movie, directed by Seth Gordon, comes out May 26 on Memorial Day weekend and reunites Johnson with his San Andreas co-star of two summers ago, Alexandra Daddario.

In the new spot, Johnson and Efron are the focus — especially a very patriotic Efron. The duo star as devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson, in the David Hasselhoff role) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay. Daddario, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra and Ilfenesh Hadera also star.

