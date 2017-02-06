Paramount just took the towel off a brand new Super Bowl spot for its coming Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron summer comedy Baywatch, a feature adaptation of the 1990s TV series. The movie, directed by Seth Gordon, comes out May 26 on Memorial Day weekend and reunites Johnson with his San Andreas co-star of two summers ago, Alexandra Daddario.

In the new spot, Johnson and Efron are the focus — especially a very patriotic Efron. The duo star as devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson, in the David Hasselhoff role) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay. Daddario, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra and Ilfenesh Hadera also star.

Check out the ad above.