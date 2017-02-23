Teased during the latest episode of Legion on Fox, fans got a new look at Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant in The Prologue: Last Supper video, a short that introduces the crew of the colony ship, Covenant.

Set on its way to a remote planet to form a new human settlement, the main crew (all couples) and their android, Walter (Michael Fassbender), enjoy one last meal together before cryosleep.

The latest chapter in the Alien franchise, follows the crew as they reach the far side of the galaxy and discover what they think is an uncharted paradise only to find a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby co-star. The script is by Jack Paglen, Michael Green, and John Logan.

20th Century Fox will release Alien: Covenant in theaters on May 19. Check out the video above.