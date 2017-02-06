20th Century Fox just dropped a new 30-second spot for its psychedelic noir A Cure For Wellness directed by Gore Verbinski. The studio showed a good portion of the first act during a product reel back in December, and it has been holding screenings for fans around the nation.

In the psychological horror pic, an ambitious young executive (Dane DeHaan) is sent to an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. His sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests longing for the cure. Mia Goth and Jason Isaacs also star.

The film opens over the four-day Presidents Day weekend starting February 17.

Check out the spot above.