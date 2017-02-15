Hala Kamil, whose story is told in Marcel Mettelsiefen’s Oscar-nominated Documentary Short Watani: My Homeland, is now confirmed to attend the Academy Awards on February 26. The news comes amid the limbo status of millions of refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries who have been targeted by President Donald Trump’s late-January executive order to ban them from entering the United States.

A refugee from Syria, Kamil had a valid visa and was planning to attend the Oscars, pre-ban, but had to change her travel plans. She has now obtained a visa to enter the U.S. and will be there to support the film which is the story of one family’s fight and struggle to survive the Syrian Civil War. A mother of four, Kamil’s family was torn apart when her husband, Abu Ali, was kidnapped by ISIS in September 2013. He has not been seen since and is presumed dead. Kamil and her family were resettled in Germany, but are Syrian citizens.

Trump’s executive order stopped travel from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen; suspended the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days; and suspended the refugee resettlement for Syrians indefinitely. Immediate reaction to the order included a decision by Oscar-nominated The Salesman director Asghar Farhadi to declare he would not attend the ceremony, even if given special dispensation. The ban has since been stalled in the U.S. court system.

Kamil is keen to take advantage of the opening. Here’s her statement: