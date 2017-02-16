EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Post has signed an exclusive deal with Storied Media Group to rep the newspaper and its trove of IP for feature films, TV and digital opportunities. It is the first time the newspaper has signed with an agency to rep its journalism in Hollywood. SMG will guide an emerging video strategy for the paper and will curate its daily stories and features, marketing them to studios, networks and producers. This comes as the Washington Post has been proving its viability daily with scrutiny of Trump Administration cabinet appointments and contact with Soviet intelligence that led to the firing of national security advisor Michael T. Flynn. Even though the gold standard for journo-fueled movie making remains All The President’s Men and the Post’s daily reporting of the Watergate scandal that brought down the Nixon Administration, most of the option action for films and TV come from offbeat stories. SMG Founder and CEO Todd Hoffman, who built a business at ICM based on journalism IP before leaving to start SMG in 2013, reps The New York Times, NPR, the Smithsonian Institute, Huffington Post, and The New Republic, among others. Recent projects he has brokered include Patriot’s Day (for ’60 Minutes’), and Deepwater Horizon, American Honey APB, and the upcoming CW pilot Insatiable, all of which came from The New York Times or its Sunday magazine.

While a tenured star like Bob Woodward likely has in his contract provisions to broker his own deals, the arrangement will cover most of the staffers and the Washington Post-owned news and features they generate. The journalists share in the financial windfall.

“Smart storytelling is core to what we do at The Washington Post, and increasingly the way we tell stories has never reached and resonated with more people,” said the paper’s managing editor, Emilio Garcia-Ruiz. “We look forward to working with SMG in what seems to be a logical next step in exploring more ways for Post journalism to reach an even broader audience.”