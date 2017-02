Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway – fifty years after the release of their classic Bonnie & Clyde – are among the final slate of Oscar presenters confirmed today by producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd.

Also joining the presenter roster: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Sofia Boutella, Matt Damon, Michael J. Fox, Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek, Taraji P. Henson, Dev Patel, Seth Rogen, Octavia Spencer, Meryl Streep and Vince Vaughn.

The latest slate joins a line-up of previously announced presenters that includes Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem, Halle Berry, John Cho, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Brie Larson, Shirley MacLaine, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Janelle Monáe, David Oyelowo, Mark Rylance, Hailee Steinfeld, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron and Alicia Vikander.

Set to perform on Sunday’s telecast are Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli’i Cravalho, Sting and Justin Timberlake. Jimmy Kimmel hosts, with ABC’s live broadcast kicking off from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.