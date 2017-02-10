Warner Bros. will open New Line’s Game Night on Feb. 16, 2018. Pic starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams centers around a group of friends who meet regularly for game nights find themselves trying to solve a murder mystery. Movie is directed and written by Vacation filmmakers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The duo are also have credits on the script for Sony/Marvel’s Spider-man: Homecoming.

That’s Presidents’ Day weekend and Game Night will match wits against Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther and Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Larrikins.

Bateman is to produce via his banner Aggregate Films and partner James Garavente. John Davis and John Fox will produce for Davis Entertainment.