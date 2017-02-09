Nicolas Chartier’s Voltage Pictures has come on board to fully finance and co-produce the Maisie Williams- and Asa Butterfield-starrer Departures. The project, which also stars Nina Dobrev and Tyler Hoechlin, is being unveiled to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin this week. CAA is repping domestic rights.

Voltage is co-producing the pic with BCDF Pictures. Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady will produce for BCDF while Chartier and Alissa Phillips will produce for Voltage. Pic will start production in New York in April.

Peter Hutchings (The Outskirts, Rhymes with Banana) directs the script written by Fergal Rock. The project tells the story of Skye, a spunky teenager with a terminal illness who befriends Calvin, a 19-year-old who is afraid of his own shadow. Calvin helps Skye carry out her eccentric bucket list of things to do before she dies. In the process, he learns to confront and conquer his own fears, including falling in love.

“Fergal has written a beautiful screenplay and we are excited to work with Peter Hutchings and our friends at BCDF,” said Chartier. “This film will certainly resonate with the vast teen audience the world over.”

The deal was negotiated by Dal Farra and Chartier.

Williams is repped by WME. Butterfield is repped by Independent in the U.S. and CAA. Dobrev is repped by CAA. Hoechlin is repped by UTA.