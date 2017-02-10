Vision Entertainment has hired Carlos E. Hernandez as a talent manager who will rep actors, writers and directors. He previously worked under the tutelage of Aleen Keshishian of Lighthouse Management and Media. Prior to Lighthouse, Carlos was an assistant at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and was in the Motion Picture Talent department at CAA.

“We are inspired by Carlos’ drive, passion, and commitment to serving talented, diverse voices both in the U.S. and internationally. His reputation and business acumen across all levels of our industry will be major assets to our firm. We are thrilled for him to be part of our team,” said Vision company partner, Liam Scholey.