Three times is a charm for Viola Davis who takes home her first Oscar tonight for Denzel Washington’s directorial of August Wilson’s 1983 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fences.

Davis came close to winning the last time she was here at the Oscars for her turn in The Help. In fact, she won best actress at the Screen Actors Guild awards in 2012 for that movie, but her former Doubt co-star Meryl Streep wound up taking home the Oscar for The Iron Lady.

Since Davis entered the race, it was clear that she was destined to take home the Oscar. What surprised many was that she was not competing in the best actress category, as she was obviously the sole, leading lady in Fences. But the movie centered around Washington’s hardened, working class Troy Maxson in Pittsburgh, PA who trades in a burgeoning career as a baseball player for work as a trash collector. Davis is his dutiful, understanding wife Rose Maxons who endures an emotional toll as she contends with Troy’s tirades and philandering.

In addition to The Help, in which she plays a southern nanny to a white household during the Civil Rights era, Davis was also nominated in the best supporting category for 2008’s Doubt, another feature adaptation of a play. Previously, Davis won a 2015 Emmy for her best actress drama role on How to Get Away With Murder.