Hot off his turn in Best Picture nominee Hacksaw Ridge, Vince Vaughn will next co-star with Dwayne Johnson, Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey and Nick Frost in Fighting With My Family. This comes days after the whopping Berlin market deal where MGM agreed to pay as high as $17.5 million for world rights. Johnson developed it with Film4, and he’ll produce under his Seven Bucks Productions banner, as well as play a role. The comedy-drama, which will begin production imminently, is written and directed by Stephen Merchant (The Office) and is based on the true story of WWE star Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. The pic is produced by Seven Bucks Productions, which Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia, teaming with Misher Films, WWE Studios and Film4. The pic is inspired by the Channel 4 Brit documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. Johnson will play a role in the film, while rising actress Florence Pugh will star as Paige and Jack Lowden will play her brother Zak.

Vaughn and Johnson worked together previously on Be Cool, based on the Elmore Leonard novel sequel to Get Shorty.

The film follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak, who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children, and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings. WME reps Vaughn, who’s also booked to reteam with Hacksaw director Mel Gibson, with both starring in the crime thriller Dragged Across Concrete, with Bone Tomahawk’s S. Craig Zahler directing his script.

Johnson just announced Vaughn to his legion of social media fans on Instgram: