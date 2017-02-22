Orange County’s John Wayne Airport has released video of Harrison Ford’s close call with a jet Monday. Seen from a variety of angles, the video show’s Ford’s yellow Aviat Husky private plane coming in for a landing uncomfortable close to a taxiing American Airlines jet.

No one was injured in the incident at Southern California, airport. American Airlines Flight 1546, with 110 passengers, left for Dallas on time.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA. NBC News reported that just after the close call, during which Ford mistakenly landed on a taxiway rather than the correct runway, the actor asked air traffic control, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Two years ago, Ford suffered broken bones when his World War II-era PT-22 trainer plane made an emergency crash-landing at the Penmar Golf Course shortly after takeoff from nearby Santa Monica Airport.