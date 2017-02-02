As Viceland marks one year since its launch this month, the cable network, a joint venture between Vice Media and A+E Networks, has promoted Derek Freda and Guy Slattery to co-presidents. Both have been with Viceland since its inception in key roles as EVP of Production and General Manager, respectively.

Freda and Slattery assume the day-to-day production and operational oversight of the network from founding co-presidents Eddy Moretti and Spike Jonze, who will return to the Vice Media fold, overseeing tall creative aspects of Viceland, along with Vice’s content across other brands, platforms and media.

Moretti, who had been juggling his duties of Viceland co-president and Vice Media Chief Creative Officer, will resume his Vice Media CCO role full-time. Jonze, a Vice veteran who was previously creative director for Vice Media, is being named Co-Chief Creative Officer of the company alongside Moretti.

Freda joined Viceland after 15 years working as Jonze’s producer on the successful Jackass TV series and feature franchise as well as 2013’s Bad Grandpa and the just-announced Action Park which he will executive produce with Knoxville in a deal that predates Viceland. Slattery came to Viceland from A+E where he served as EVP of Marketing at A+E Networks, responsible for all marketing, creative and brand strategy for A+E and History, as well as the launch of lifestyle network FYI.

Like any upstart in the era of Peak TV, Viceland had a soft ratings launch but has been growing, with the ratings doubling in the last six months and the channel logging double digit growth quarter to quarter and attracting young audiences.

Also, in its first awards cycle, Viceland garnered 2 Emmy nominations and a PGA award.