Viacom CEO Bob Bakish told Wall Street analysts this morning that the new strategic plan unveiled this morning is designed to meet four needs: to make the company more focused, more distinct, to unlock “the benefits of our scale,” and to “be more adaptable.”

Investors liked what they heard, including this AM’s stronger-than-expected financial report for the last three months of 2016: Viacom shares opened up about 5% this morning.

One of the most important initiatives is the plan to develop co-productions between the Paramount movie studio and Viacom’s six newly designated core, flagship brands: Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Paramount — with Spike rebranded as a general entertainment service: The Paramount Channel.

Each of the TV brands will develop one-to-two co-branded movies per year.

Bakish says his plan to create six flagship networks should present to distributors “the strongest entertainment pack” that they will deem as a must-have.

While declining to name a distributor who might first pick up such a pack — which would not include sports — he says that there’s “movement” in the market.

With the tighter alignment, execs plan to hit the upfront ad sales market with “the most comprehensive, cross-portfolio package Viacom has ever offered: a product we call ‘Epic’ that spans nine networks, 20 tentpoles, and 60 returning series.”

The networks also will develop more original and live programs, as well as short-form content. “Nickelodeon is already well established in this model, and MTV is moving quickly,” Bakish says.

MTV’s scripted programming “didn’t really work,” he says. Its focus will shift more toward reality shows, music, and live.

Viacom also plans to become more deeply involved in live events. For example, this summer Comedy Central will partner with marketing and event company Superfly — which produces the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

“This is a big opportunity for Comedy Central to grow its standing as the dominant comedy brand in the U.S.,” Bakish says.

It also will help the TV networks to do “a better job of keeping home grown talent in the Viacom ecosystem” — an obvious reference to the company’s loss of Comedy Central stars including Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Samantha Bee.

That won’t happen with The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah. “We’re collaborating across our portfolio to drive greater growth for Trevor,” Bakish says.

The non-core channels such as VH1, TV Land, Logo, and CMT “will not go away.” But they “are not global prospects; they are not film prospects.” As a result, they “won’t benefit from an increased resource commitment” and have been “realigned within our organization to to reinforce the flagship six.”

At the end of the day “there won’t be an increase in spending” for networks, Bakish says.

The Viacom chief says he checked with some large pay TV distributors about the Spike rebranding, and was assured that they’d have “no contractual issues” with the change in focus.

The CEO called Paramount’s financial performance a “significant disappointment,” after offering it a “well-deserved word of congratulations” for its 18 Oscar nominations.

But he talked up the recent deal with Shanghai Film Group Corp and Beijing-based Huahua Media for those companies to put up as much as $1 billion to fund 25% or more of the studio’s entire film slate for the next three years, with an option for a fourth.

“They did not buy a set of markets” such as China, he says. “This is selling a 25% interest in the slate” with a few unnamed exceptions.

Turnarounds in film “can take some time,” he noted. But broadly he vowed to deliver “a steady march toward progress” at the company.

The company anticipates a $1 billion improvement in the studio’s free cash flow this year.