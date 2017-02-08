The 15th annual VES Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is live-blogging the action and the winners (see below). The Visual Effects Society will dole out hardware in 24 film and TV categories. Patton Oswalt again is hosting.

Disney; Visual Effects Society

Tonight’s marquee category in the run-up to the Academy Awards is Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature. Vying for the hardware are four films that finished in the year-end top 15 for domestic grossers: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which comes in with a leading seven VES nominations; The Jungle Book and Doctor Strange, which are tied for second with six noms apiece; and Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (four noms). Also in the mix is Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

The winners of VES’ top film award has gone on to score the Visual Effects Oscar nine out of 14 times. But the past VES champs – last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2015’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – both lost the Academy Award.

On the TV side, in the running for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode are Netflix’s Stranger Things and Black Mirror, Syfy’s The Expanse and HBO’s Game Of Thrones and Westworld.

Deadline’s Matt Grobar is backstage at the VES Awards and will be sending quotes from the winners. Follow our live blog below, and watch for live updates to the winners list here: