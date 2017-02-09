Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Michael Mailer’s Blind, a romantic drama starring Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore, and Dylan McDermott. Vertical is targeting a late summer/early fall 2017 theatrical release.

Foresight Unlimited will be selling the international rights to Blind at the Berlin market starting tomorrow.

Baldwin plays a novelist blinded in a car crash that killed his wife, then falls in love with the neglected wife (Moore) of an indicted businessman (McDermott).

“It’s with great pleasure that we are able to announce our partnership with Michael Mailer and the whole team of Blind,” said Vertical Entertainment’s Co-President Rich Goldberg. “We’re looking forward to collaborating on the release in 2017.”

Producer/director Mailer said, “Making a movie is like raising a child: you pour your heart and soul into raising an interesting, well-rounded human before sending her off to what you hope will be the right college. With Vertical, I feel like my baby is getting Ivy League treatment.”

Blind features cinematography by Michael Dabal, editing by Jim Mol, and music composition by Dave Eggar, Chuck Palmer, Amy Lee, and Sasha Lazard.

The deal was negotiated by Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey at Vertical, and Creative Artists Agency, which represents Baldwin, Moore, and McDermott.

Producing, in addition to Mailer, are Martin Tuchman, Diane Fisher, Pamela Thur, and Jennifer Gelfer. John Buffalo Mailer is the writer, with story by Diane Fisher.

Exec producers are Alan Helene, Alessandro Penazzi, Scott Kluge, Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz, Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemoe, Terry Allen Kramer, Khuloud Kelly Rabadi, David Moscow, and Johnathan Gray, with co-executive producers Noel Thomas Patton, Taki Theodoracopulos, and Gregg Greenberg. Renee Willett and Matthew Turner are co-producers, with associate producers Melissa Schiff, Angela Ceccio, Lisa Friedman, and Marc Sferrazza.

The production company was Michael Mailer Films in association with AMPM Enterprises, Tremendous Entertainment, Haymarket Annex II, and Funding Group of Kingston.