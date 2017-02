HBO will kick off Veep‘s 10-episode sixth season on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 PM.

The Emmy-winning series is coming off its most recent honors, getting a best directing comedy series trophy at Saturday’s DGA Awards, and a SAG Award last month for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for star Julia-Louis Dreyfuss.

Louis-Dreyfuss stars as former vice president and president Selina Meyer. The cast also includes Emmy winner Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson. Dave Mandel, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Frank Rich, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett executive produce.