Valerie Meraz has been promoted to SVP Content Acquisitions & Strategy for Turner’s entertainment networks. Based in Atlanta, she’ll be negotiating deals for movies and off-network series on behalf of TBS, TNT, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Turner Classic Movies and FilmStruck.

Since joining Turner in 2012 as VP Program Acquisitions, Meraz has negotiated licenses the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine for TBS; Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers for Adult Swim; and a slate of blockbuster movies for TBS & TNT, including the Star Wars franchise, DC Comics and Marvel films along with and the complete Hunger Games and Divergent series.

“Over the past five years, Valerie has built a highly effective acquisitions team that has been aggressively filling Turner’s library with valuable content and representing the company in an extremely dynamic and rapidly changing marketplace,” said Michael Quigley, EVP Commercial Operations, Content Strategy & Monetization for TBS & TNT, to whom she’ll report. “We’re very fortunate to have someone with her experience and leadership in our corner.”

Meraz joined Turner after serving as VP Content Acquisitions for Showtime Networks. Before that, she worked in feature film development for Disney’s Buena Vista Motion Pictures Group and began her career as a sales trainee in the exhibitor services group at 20th Century Fox.