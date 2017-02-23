UTA has unveiled its speaker lineup for Friday’s United Voices rally outside the union’s Beverly Hills headquarters. The event is supplanting the company’s annual Oscar Weekend party as a way “to express the creative community’s support for freedom of speech and artistic expression, and stand against policies of exclusion and division.”

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, California Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom, Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox, Reza Aslan, Keegan-Michael Key, Cynthia Erivo, Wilmer Valderrama, DJ Cassidy, David Garibaldi, Sam and Casey Harris of X Ambassadors, International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband and American Civil Liberties Union executive Hector Villagra are among those expected to speak at the rally, which begins at 3 PM PT.

Additional attendees include Sasha Alexander, Jai Courtney, Ted Danson, James Franco, Perez Hilton, Juliette Lewis, Minka Kelly, Bill Nye, Emily Ratajkowski, Retta, Seth Rogen, Mary Steenburgen and Aisha Tyler.

The gathering came in response to last month’s extreme vetting program instituted by President Donald Trump via Executive Order, which is halted in the courts. The agency also said it will donate $250,000 to the ACLU and the International Rescue Committee.