Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Jimmi Simpson (House of Cards) and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) will lead the cast of Unsolved, USA’s scripted true crime serial drama pilot that chronicles the major police investigations into the murders of rap stars Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

Written by Kyle Long (Suits), Unsolved, from Universal Cable Productions, is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who is played by Duhamel, author of the book Murder Rap: The Untold Story of Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations, who led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murder. Simpson will play Detective Russell Poole. In 1997, Poole investigated the murder of Christopher Wallace, AKA Biggie Smalls. Poole became convinced the LAPD was covering something up, and his findings eventually led Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, to file a massive lawsuit against the department. Woodbine will portray Officer Daryn Dupree. In 2006, Dupree became a key member of the task force because of his deep knowledge of both Los Angeles gangs and the rap industry.

Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) is set to direct and will executive produce along with Mark Taylor through their Hemingway | Taylor production company. Long will also executive produce.

Duhamel, perhaps known best as Lennox in the Transformers franchise, reprises the role in the next installment Transformers: The Last Knight. He toplined series Las Vegas and Battle Creek and was recently seen in Hulu miniseries, 11.22.63, Shintaro Shimosawa’s Misconduct and Brett Rapkin’s Spaceman. He is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.

Simpson, known his role as Gavin in House of Cards, also recently appeared in Westworld, and has wrapped roles in Under the Silver Lake and an upcoming Errol Morris miniseries. He is repped by Industry Entertainment and WME.

Woodbine has appeared in films such Ray, Life, Devil, The Host, and Riddick. In television, he received an Emmy nom for his work in Fargo. He is repped by Gersh and Jackoway Tyerman.