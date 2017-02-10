Universal’s reboot of Scarface will open on August 10, 2018. The studio had already RSVP’ed the date under untitled event film. The Coen brothers are rewriting this take on Scarface. It’s a Bluegrass Films and Global Produce production, produced by Marc Shmuger (Lucy), Scott Stuber (Ted) and Dylan Clark (Planet Of The Apes series). Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 film, serves in the same capacity in the telling of this generation’s gangster pic, which Uni first brought to the screen in 1932. Currently, Scarface is the only major studio release on that summer weekend.