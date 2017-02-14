Universal Pictures has promoted Megan Bendis to EVP, national publicity from her previous post of VP in the department. Bendis fills the EVP post left vacant by Alissa Grayson, who departed last October after a 22-year career at Universal.

The announcement was made today by Michael Moses, co-President of worldwide marketing, to whom Bendis will report.

“Megan is a veteran of this close-knit department and has turned into such a shining star; it’s especially gratifying to see her earn the opportunity to lead it,” said Moses. “She’s who you want at the wheel: a dexterous publicist, a disarming diplomat and a charismatic collaborator, someone who creates the good stuff and isn’t daunted when it sometimes gets tough.”

In her new role, Bendis will oversee all theatrical publicity efforts across broadcast, print, photography as well as the LA, New York, and Toronto field teams. In addition, she will coordinate joint strategic efforts with the international publicity, digital marketing, special events, home entertainment, creative services, branding, distribution and media/promotions departments.

As VP of national publicity, a position which she held for the last seven years, Bendis most recently spearheaded campaigns for some of the studio’s breakout hits including Blumhouse titles Split, The Visit, the Purge series and this month’s Get Out, which was the special midnight secret screening at Sundance. Bendis also helped launch such franchises as Pitch Perfect, Fifty Shades of Grey series, and the reboot of Jason Bourne. She also steered the campaign for Uni’s Oscar-winning feature musical Les Misérables. Bendis has been with Universal since 1999, beginning as a publicity coordinator. She’s a graduate of the University of Arizona and lives in Los Angeles with her husband and their three children.