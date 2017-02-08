Universal Cable Productions is continuing its search for undiscovered storytellers looking to pitch the next great television series. UCP will host its second annual Pitch Fest in April. This year, in partnership with NBCUniversal Talent Infusion Programs, the studio is targeting entries focused on diversity with the goal of discovering writers and stories that highlight a range of topics from ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation, to socio-economic status, age, physical abilities, and religious beliefs.

“Diversity is central to our Pitch Fest theme this year, as we continue to seek out voices that can authentically portray the world that surrounds us,” said Dawn Olmstead, Executive Vice President, Development, Universal Cable Productions. “We strive for inclusivity in all projects and this provides us a platform to find untold stories from undiscovered talent that represent varying perspectives.”

As part of the competition, selected candidates will have an opportunity to pitch their idea to UCP’s development team and the NBCUNI executive team. The winning pitch will be placed into development and will receive guidance and fostering throughout the process.

Interested candidates can obtain more information and an application and release form here. Completed documents must be received by Friday, March 3. Selected entries will be contacted by March 31st for a 10-minute pitch meeting on Wednesday, April 12th in Los Angeles or via video conference in New York. Participants will be notified about the winning selection by June.

In its first year, UCP’s Pitch Fest 22 finalists were selected out of 500 submissions to pitch their television series idea to UCP’s development team. Jeane Wong’s entry The Thin Line, a revisionist history series set in present-day America, was selected as the winner and is currently in active development.