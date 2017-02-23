Former Childrens Hospital star Rob Huebel is set for a lead role in ABC pilot Unit Zero, an action dramedy starring Toni Collette from the Black-ish duo of exec producer Kenya Barris and supervising producer Lindsey Shockley.

Written by Shockley, Unit Zero follows Jackie Fink (Collette), a brilliant but unassuming CIA engineer and single mom, as she leads a team of desk jockeys into the field as secret agents. Huebel will play Phineas Bog, CIA computer genius with an off-beat and unconventional manner. He manages to keep a lid on his feelings (huge crush) on Jackie (Toni Collette), long enough to head up the CIA’s Cyber Security (even though everyone views him as just the IT guy). Sweet and soft-hearted, Phineas is sharp as a tack and quite possibly the smartest guy in the room.

Shockley executive produces with Barris as well as Collette. David Gordon Green is set to direct.

Huebel starred as Dr. Owen Maestro on all seven seasons of Adult Swim’s Childrens Hospital. He’s also a series regular on Amazon’s Transparent, which is currently in production on Season 4. On the film side, Huebel will next be seen in Ken Marino’s How to be a Latin Lover premiering this April; Baywatch opposite Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson set to bow in May; and The House opposite Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell premiering in June. He’s repped by UTA, Principato-Young and Jackoway Tyerman.