Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Vice Principals) has booked a series regular role on ABC pilot Unit Zero, an action dramedy starring Toni Collette from the Black-ish duo of exec producer Barris and supervising producer Lindsey Shockley. Written by Shockley, Unit Zero follows Jackie Fink (Collette), a brilliant but unassuming CIA engineer and single mom, as she leads a team of desk jockeys into the field as secret agents. Gregory will play Brie, the motorcycle-riding best friend to Jackie (Collette) and fellow CIA agent. Gregory is known for her work on HBO’s Vice Principals as Principal Dr. Belinda Brown. Unit Zero reunites her with director David Gordon Green with whom she worked on Vice Principals. She’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Washington Square Films.

Saidah Ekulona is set for a series regular role in ABC’s Marc Cherry drama pilot, from ABC Studios. The untitled project stars Reba McEntire as Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, KY, who finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Ekulona will play Velma Winemiller, a church lady who runs the local bed and breakfast with her sister, Inez. Ekulona recently recurred on Kevin Can Wait and Bull. She’s represented by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.