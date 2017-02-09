“We make ourselves free by the choices we make.” WGN America has released a full-length trailer for the second season of its praised original drama series Underground, along with some first-look photos.

Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, Season 2 sees this group of American heroes continuing on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Aisha Hinds) blazing the trail.

Returning cast includes stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni, Amirah Vann and Marc Blucas. Joining in recurring roles are previously announced Hinds as Harriet Tubman, Bokeem Woodbine as Daniel, Jasika Nicole as Georgia, DeWanda Wise as Michael Trotter as Biographer, Jesse Luken as Smoke, Sadie Stratton as Patty Cannon, and John Legend as Frederick Douglass.

From Sony Pictures Television, Underground is created and written by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, who serve as Executive Producers alongside Anthony Hemingway, Akiva Goldsman of Weed Road Pictures; Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold of Safehouse Pictures; John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius of Get Lifted Film Co; and Mark Taylor (MadTV).

Check out the trailer above and a look at a few moire first-look photos below:

