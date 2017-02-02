WGN America has released key art for its critically praised series Underground ahead of the second season premiere. You can see a few of the images below, including new cast members Aisha Hinds As Harriet Tubman, Jasika Nicole As Georgia and Dewanda Wise As Clara.

WGN America

They join returning cast including Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni and Amirah Vann. Additional guest stars this season include John Legend as renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass, along with Bokeem Woodbine, Michael Trotter, Jesse Luken and Sadie Stratton.

Season two follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman blazing the trail.

Season 2 premieres Wednesday March 8 at 10 PM on WGN America.