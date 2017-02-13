EXCLUSIVE: Uncork’d Entertainment and Home Entertainment have picked up worldwide distribution rights to Brad Douglas’ Besetment, in a deal inked ahead of the European Film Market in Berlin.

Uncork’d President Keith Leopard made the deal with Douglas, who writes and directs the thriller. Project stars Abby Wathen (The Bay) as a young woman who takes a hotel position in a small town in Oregon. It’s a creepy, back country kind of town but owners Mildred Colvin and her son seem nice. It’s not long before she discovers their real intentions and her struggle to make a living becomes a nightmarish fight for her life.

Uncork’d will release the pic this year. The company’s recent releases include Glenn Douglas Packard’s Pitchfork, docu Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four and UK horror pic The Snare from C.A. Cooper. Upcoming releases include Bornless Ones, Do You Dream In Color? and Ghosts of Darkness.