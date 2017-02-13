Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) channels Beyonce to reveal Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Season 3 premiere date in a teaser that pays tribute to Bey’s big Grammy performance last night, Lemonade, and Queen Bey herself.

Netflix has slotted Friday, May 19 for the return of the praised series starring Ellie Kemper (Kimmy Schmidt), Burgess (Titus Andromedon), and Jane Krakowski (Jacqueline White) as well as Carol Kane (Lillian Kaushtupper). The Emmy-nominated series, created by 30 Rock’s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, follows the travails of Kimmy (Kemper) who, after living in a cult for fifteen years, decides to reclaim her life and start over in New York City

Fey and Carlock executive produce with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). The series is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix.

Check out the teaser above.