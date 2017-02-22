Uma Thurman made an appearance on Monday night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the host brought up Thurman’s missed opportunity to star in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Years ago, the Kill Bill actress had passed on playing the role of Eowyn (which eventually went to Miranda Otto) in the lucrative Peter Jackson franchise.

“I would’ve played Eowyn in The Lord of the Rings,” joked Colbert, a big fan of the franchise.

“It was a very long time ago, and I do consider it one of the worst decisions ever made. But I just had my first child and, I don’t know, I was a little housebound,” Thurman explained. “I think I was a little bit, it was a little unknown for me, but it’s really definitely a regret.”

Thurman had spoken previously about not taking the role, telling MTV News in 2008 that she “wish she’d done it.” But after passing on LOTR, she went on to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films.

The actress next guest stars on Bravo’s new dark comedy series Imposters as Lenny Cohen, a mysterious villain’s enforcer. Watch Thurman discuss turning down Lord of the Rings, as well as discuss her latest role, in the video above.