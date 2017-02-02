UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television’s Professional Programs today announced the winners of its Television Pilot Competition. The awards were determined by industry professionals and UCLA alumni, and winners received a monetary prize.

Here are the winners and honorable mentions and their projects:

Stephanie Berger won the Comedy Pilot Competition Award for Badger News. In News, after a mental breakdown (and a court order), an overachieving high school girl must drop her hectic A+ lifestyle and “slum it” in a trade class — her school’s struggling TV news program.

Andrew Lewellen won the Drama Pilot Competition Award for American Motors, an epic family drama set in the boomtown of American industry of the 1970s — Detroit, Michigan, and features dual protagonists: a black man at the center of his family, and a white woman at the center of hers, each struggling to overcome race, gender politics and social obstacles for one last shot at the American Dream. Lewellen has worked as a freelance sportswriter for outlets including ESPN: The Magazine, Grantland.com, The New York Times and Los Angeles Magazine.

Tyler Chatham received the Comedy Pilot Competition Honorable Mention for Title Wave. In Title Wave, a young adult pursues his dream of becoming a WWE superstar, despite his family and society’s best efforts to persuade him otherwise. Chatham is a writer and video editor for the Los Angeles Times.

Dominique Mouton received the Drama Pilot Competition Honorable Mention for The Lower Bottoms, which tells the story of an FBI informant who delves into the world of a suspected West Oakland anarchist group after her twin sister falls into a coma. She soon finds herself polarized by the choices before her: Uphold an unjust system or dismantle it by any means necessary.

Now in its 23rd year, Professional Programs at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television is taught by entertainment industry experts and offers numerous graduate-level, non-degree courses. Alumni include Josh Bycel, James Ponsoldt, Dan Mazeau and Susan Hurwitz Arneson.