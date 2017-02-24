Seriously, it’s Twin Peaks Day — a spot on the calendar that has been revered by the show’s fans as the day when Kyle MacLachlan’s Agent Dale Cooper entered the Washington state town for the first time: On Feb. 24, 11:30 AM (which is the time as of right now on the east coast).

How do we know? Because Agent Cooper dictated the event to his secretary Diane on his tape recorder while driving into town (see clip below).

To celebrate the day, Showtime has dropped its key art for the return of the David Lynch cult series. One poster shows the series’ iconic image of Laura Palmer’s homecoming queen photo, while the other is Agent Cooper. Showtime president David Nevins teased at TCA that the return of the cult ’90s series is “about Agent Dale Cooper’s odyssey to Twin Peaks.” The show picks up 25 years after the town was rocked by Palmer’s murder. That time lapse also has another meaning for fans, because in the original show, Palmer tells Cooper during a warped dream, “I’ll see you again in 25 years.”

The 18-part limited series makes its world premiere on May 21 at 9 PM ET/PT in two-parts on air, demand and over the internet. Following the premiere, Showtime Anytime and On Demand subscribers will immediately have access to episodes 3 and 4, which will air on Showtime on May 28 at 9 PM. In subsequent weeks single episodes will air. Lynch is directing every single episode. The series is written and executive produced by Mark Frost and Lynch. Sabrina S. Sutherland is also EP.

Below are the one sheets in full:

Showtime

And the clip of Agent Cooper cruising into the famed lumber town: