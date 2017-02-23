We’re getting a few more details about the Twin Peaks experience at next month’s South By Southwest Conference and Film Festival in Austin, TX.

Series star Kyle MacLachlan will make a special appearance Thursday night March 16 at The Showtime House at Clive Bar on Rainey Street. Showtime will also host a special two-day musical lineup March 16 and March 17, with afternoon and evening sessions, featuring music inspired by Twin Peaks. Performers will include Neko Case, Real Estate, M. Ward, Agnes Obel, Holly Macve, Julie Byrne, Alex Cameron, Aldous Harding, Alexandra Savior, Cameron Avery and Annie Hart (of Au Revoir Simone), Tim Darcy, L.A. Salami and Let’s Eat Grandma.

Twin Peaks, the follow-up to David Lynch’s cult ABC series, will debut on Showtime on May 21 at 9 PM with a two-hour premiere.

Directed entirely by Lynch, the new 18-part limited event series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. Twin Peaks is written and executive produced by series creators Lynch and Mark Frost, and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.