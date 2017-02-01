For those fans who might have forgotten or need to bone up, or for those who have yet to submerge themselves in the David Lynch/Mark Frost series, Showtime will air Fire Walk With Me on March 1 at 8PM prior to Twin Peaks return on May 21 at 9PM ET/PT.

Fire Walk With Me was released by New Line in late August 1992. Lynch made the movie to fill in the gaps and to answer questions that the ABC series did not get to field, specifically the seven days leading up to Laura Palmer’s (Sheryl Lee) murder in the Northwest lumber town.

Fire Walk With Me premiered at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival. Not all of the the TV series regulars made themselves available for Fire Walk With Me, specifically Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Richard Beymer (Benjamin Horne) and Lara Flynn Boyle (Donna Hayward). Boyle’s character was portrayed by Moira Kelly in the movie. Fenn had a scheduling conflict at the time as she was also starring in Gary Sinise’s feature adaptation Of Mice and Men. However, Fire Walk With Me did feature performances by David Bowie as a long-lost Agent colleague of Kyle MacLachlan’s Dale Cooper, Chris Isaak and Kiefer Sutherland as fellow FBI agents, a pre-Boogie Nights Heather Graham and Harry Dean Stanton. In addition, Frost wasn’t involved in writing the prequel, but had an EP credit on the film.

Fire Walk With Me will also be available on Showtime’s streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime on Demand.

The first two seasons of Twin Peaks are already available across all of Showtime’s platforms. Immediately following the Twin Peaks premiere on May 21, SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime on Demand. In its second week, Twin Peaks will air the third and fourth parts back-to-back on SHOWTIME, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.