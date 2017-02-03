Michael Ausiello, our colleague and founder/editor-in-chief of Deadline’s sister pub TVLine, has unveiled the cover art and release date for his first book: Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, a very personal memoir chronicling his 13-year relationship with his late husband Kit Cowan.

Ausiello notes the book will be released September 12 by Simon & Schuster imprint Atria, and cover art was co-conceived with his editor Ratyesh Satyal. The title, he adds, was all his.

Ausiello also shares his conflicted feelings about Atria’s parent company, publisher Simon & Schuster.

You see, my memoir is being published by Atria, which is a wonderfully inclusive and diverse imprint of Simon & Schuster, which, as you may have heard, is the same company that will soon be releasing a book by noted hatemonger Milo Yiannopoulos (via the conservative Threshold imprint). Even though Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy maintained to me and other concerned S&S authors in a Jan. 23 letter that Yiannopoulos’ book will not include hate speech, I have struggled to reconcile doing business with a company that provides the likes of him with a platform. But, since my lawyers have advised me that my options for getting out of my contract at this stage in the process range from non-existent to nil (and, believe me, I tested their assertion), reconcile it I must. So, here’s my plan for clearing my conscience as I head into the promotion part of this process. Simon & Schuster paid me some money to write this book. This morning I donated a portion of it to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, an incredible organization that has long been on the front lines of combating the kind of divisiveness and intolerance that Yiannopoulos perpetuates. Better yet, that donation was made in Yiannopoulos’ name. Bottom line: I worked my ass off on this thing, I’m really proud of the end result, and I want to be able to remain really proud of it.

Congratulations, Michael.