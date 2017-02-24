Transgender actress Rain Valdez has joined the Season 2 cast of George Lopez’s TV Land comedy series Lopez in a key recurring role.

Valdez will play Coco, a pretty and enigmatic transgender actress who is under contract at a network, whose executives are not sure how to cast her or even talk to her. George has no problem talking to her because he treats her like he would any actress. When George offers to include her in his new series, she doesn’t respect his years of experience and he stands up to her. Eventually, she and George come to realize they may be more alike than they originally thought. She’s scheduled to appear in five episodes.

Born in the Philippines and raised in Guam, Valdez moved to Los Angeles at 19 to pursue her dream of working in the entertainment industry. Valdez studied acting with Chick Vennera, UCB, Katt Shea and Noah Blake while waiting tables and working in post-production. After coming out as transgender, Rain’s first acting coach was Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor. Valdez has worked on Transparent as the Director’s Assistant and Coordinating Producer since 2015. In 2016, Valdez’s rom-com short Ryans, which she starred in and co-created with Natalie Heltzel, screened in over 15 film festivals domestically and internationally. She’s repped by ATN Entertainment.

Season 2 of Lopez premieres Wednesday, March 29 at 10:30 PM ET/PT on TV Land.