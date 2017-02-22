The 17th century period romance starring Oscar winners Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz, and Judi Dench will now spring up in the late summer on August 25.

Initially, the movie directed by Justin Chadwick was scheduled for July 15, then Weinstein Co. announced back in July 6 last year that Tulip Fever would sprout this Friday.

Tulip Fever is based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Moggach, and adapted by Tom Stoppard. Pic centers around a married woman (Vikander) in Amsterdam who begins a passionate affair with an artist (Dane DeHaan) who is hired to paint her portrait. The lovers plot to run away together, and do so by banking on the tulip bulb market. Holliday Grainger, Jack O’Connell, Zach Galifianakis, Matthew Morrison, Tom Hollander and Cara Delevingne co-star. Tulip Fever is produced by Alison Owen and Harvey Weinstein. TWC is planning a moderate release for the film.