Norwegian actor Trond Faus and Dan Gill (The Wedding Ringer) have signed on as series regulars opposite Bridgit Mendler in Thin Ice, Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot co-written and executive produced by New Girl creator Liz Meriwether.

Written by Meriwether, Ed Macdonald and Mark Grimmer, and to be directed by James Ponsoldt, Thin Ice centers on Lou (Mendler) who reclaims her dreams when she finds herself at the end of the earth — in Antarctica — surrounded by a group of brilliant misfits. Fausa will play Gunnar, a bit of a wild man who fled his homeland for the McMurdo station in Antarctica after his heart was broken. Gill will portray Pete, a medic who is something of a womanizer stationed in Antarctica after stints in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Fausa starred as Torgeir Lien in Lilyhammer and most recently appeared on Neste Sommer. He’s repped by Crimson Media. Gill appeared in The Wedding Ringer and recently guest-starred in Dream Corp LLC, Truth Be Told and The Comedians. He’s repped by CAA.