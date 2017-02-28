Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls is getting a sequel, and stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will be back for it. Universal today set an April 10, 2020, release for Trolls 2, a date they had set aside earlier as an untitled Universal event film.

This will be the follow-up to the 2016 hit that has made $339.5 million at the box office since its November bow. That was distributed by 20th Century Fox under DWA’s previous output deal before it was acquired by NBCUniversal. Now the new studio will take a crack at the franchise, with stars Kendrick and Timberlake as the eternal optimist Poppy and the curmudgeon Branch, respectively. The musical comedy-adventure scored a Best Song Oscar nom this year for Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” which won was 2016’s most downloaded track.

Universal did not say today whether director Mike Mitchell would return for the sequel. He signed on earlier this month to direct Warner Bros’ The Lego Movie sequel. That pic has a February 8, 2019, release date.