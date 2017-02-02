Chris Perkel’s documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives will make its world premiere as the opening-night film of the 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival, which runs from April 19-30.

Tribeca Film Festival

The premiere will take place at Radio City Music Hall and be followed by a concert featuring performances by Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more — many of the acts Davis has launched and nurtured throughout the years.

Perkel’s docu is based on Davis’ 2013 bestselling autobiography, and chronicles the historic influence of “The Man with the Golden Ears,” who rose from humble Brooklyn beginnings, lost both parents as a teenager, and became one of the music industry’s most iconic figures by building notable record labels like Columbia, Artista and J. Along the way he launched music artists who have defined the 20th and 21st century, i.e., Whitney Houston, Billy Joel, Simon & Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Earth Wind & Fire, The Kinks, The Grateful Dead, Alicia Keys, Hudson and more. After discovering Janis Joplin at the Monterey Pop Festival, and Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, Santana and Aerosmith shortly thereafter, it became evident Davis had a gift for discovering musical acts.

Michael Bernstein of Scott Free Productions produced the film, with Ridley Scott and Mary Lisio executive producing alongside IM Global’s Stuart Ford, David Schulhof, and Deborah Zipser. IM Global financed The Soundtrack of Our Lives and is handling foreign sales, while WME is overseeing domestic.

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival will announce its feature film slate next month.