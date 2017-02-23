Trevor Habberstad, a stuntman and stunt coordinator on X-Men: Days of Future Past and Doctor Strange, died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 27.

Habberstad grew up in the Sand Canyon area of California’s Santa Clarita Valley. His father, Jeff Habberstad, is a second-unit director and stunt-unit coordinator. After completing a film in Hawaii, Habberstad complained to his family of stomach pains, which turned out to be gastric cancer, his father told KHTS. About a week and a half ago, doctors then told the family that the cancer had spread to his brain.

“My biggest fear in life would be to outlive my child. That nightmare has happened,” Trevor’s father wrote on Instagram. “I spent over 8 months watching my first-born son Trevor fight this horrible rare disease. He never complained once, never said ‘why me,’ never gave up, never lost hope, never considered losing as an option. But that disease was relentless. Every time he would start to make a gain, it would change direction and punch him in the gut. And he would get back up and lead the new charge. I am so proud. I don’t know how I can live without him, work without him, play without him. I miss him so much.”

With more than 50 film credits to his name, Trevor Habberstad did stunts for Star Trek Into Darkness, Iron Man 3 and The Dark Knight Rises and was a stunt coordinator on films including American Sniper, Ant-Man, Barely Lethal and X-Men: Apocalypse, his last being last year’s Why Him?

X-Men director Bryan Singer paid tribute to Habberstand on Instagram: