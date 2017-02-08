Netflix and Canada’s Showcase have picked up a second season of Travelers, their original time-traveling sci-fi series starring Eric McCormack, for premiere in 2017. Production on Season 2 of the Canadian-made drama will start in March in Vancouver. Netflix, which carries Travelers globally except for Canada, will debut Season 2 following the series’ second-season airing on Showcase this fall.

McCormack’s schedule already has been set to accommodate both Travelers Season 2 production and the upcoming 10-episode new installment of NBC’s comedy series Will & Grace.

Travelers creator and writer Brad Wright (Stargate SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis, SGU) is set to return for Season 2, along with stars McCormack, Jared Abrahamson, Nesta Cooper, Reilly Dolman, Patrick Gilmore and MacKenzie Porter.

“I’m as proud of Travelers as any show I’ve ever been part of,” said McCormack. “And I’m blown away by this extraordinary young cast as any group of actors I’ve ever worked with. That the entire team is Canadian is icing on the cake, which makes my friend, Brad Wright, the cherry on top.”

Travelers is set hundreds of years from now when the last surviving humans discover the means of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century. These “travelers” assume the lives of seemingly random people, while secretly working as teams to perform missions in order to save humanity from a terrible future.

Season 2 picks up on the group’s realization that their missions might have altered the future in ways they did not predict.

Travelers, which debuted in Canada in October, was the highest-rated new fall series across Canadian Specialty, according to Numeris data. The series’ first season was released by Netflix in December.