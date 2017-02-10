Refresh for latest … It didn’t take long for folks in the entertainment industry to weigh on today’s appeals court ruling that upheld the temporary halt on President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Most, of course, applaud the unanimous decision by a three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. But not all.
The decision keeps in place a lower court ruling for a temporary restraining order against the travel ban, which Trump deployed via executive order last month. The order stopped travel from the Muslim-majority countries of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, suspended the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days and suspended the refugee resettlement for Syrians indefinitely. Nationwide protests erupted, and in a statement, Trump called it “similar” to the 2011 measure “when [then-POTUS Obama] banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.”
Now the country and the media awaits a decision from the White House about whether the government will pursue appealing today’s ruling to the Supreme Court.
First among the tweets below is Trump’s, because Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow and others were responding to his response. There also are a few prominent politicians represented below:
Of course these celebrities are ignorant of the fact that in 2016 the Supreme Court overturned 86% of the 9th circuit cases they reviewed.