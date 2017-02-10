Refresh for latest … It didn’t take long for folks in the entertainment industry to weigh on today’s appeals court ruling that upheld the temporary halt on President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Most, of course, applaud the unanimous decision by a three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. But not all.

The decision keeps in place a lower court ruling for a temporary restraining order against the travel ban, which Trump deployed via executive order last month. The order stopped travel from the Muslim-majority countries of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, suspended the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days and suspended the refugee resettlement for Syrians indefinitely. Nationwide protests erupted, and in a statement, Trump called it “similar” to the 2011 measure “when [then-POTUS Obama] banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.”

Now the country and the media awaits a decision from the White House about whether the government will pursue appealing today’s ruling to the Supreme Court.

First among the tweets below is Trump’s, because Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow and others were responding to his response. There also are a few prominent politicians represented below:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Oh shit— he is using caps! Someone explained the caps lock to our so called President baby. https://t.co/TyrhRT9fuu — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 9, 2017

BC UR NUTS https://t.co/3XtC3Dpqdc — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 9, 2017

As predicted, 9th Circuit–the most radical left wing activist ct & the most overturned Ct in the country, upholds suspension of Exec order. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 9, 2017

9th Circuit court of appeals rules against Trump. Ban loses, Rule of Law wins #FakePresident — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 9, 2017

What was the motivation for the Trump travel ban. I know, I know , pick me! OK just a guess. To protect us against Terrorists? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) February 10, 2017

9th Circuit spends 3 days looking for copy of Constitution, can't find one anywhere in CA, and rules on immigration anyway. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 9, 2017

Thank God!!And TY to all the judges, and lawyers and citizens who protested! This is our America! #nomuslimban #lovenothatemakesamericagreat https://t.co/oF2aoex3am — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 10, 2017

Court won't reinstate travel ban. Trump replies "I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog too" then disappears in a puff of Cheeto dust. — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) February 9, 2017

Instead of @realDonaldTrump tweeting in all CAPS whenever he's outraged, I wish he could use a "special presidential PSYCHO font." pic.twitter.com/VGKtUHsVix — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) February 10, 2017

.@POTUS On one hand this is a HUMILIATING loss for you but on the other hand America sees you as the LOSER you've always known you are! #LOL — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 9, 2017