The White House today changed its guidance on protections for transgender students’ use of bathrooms in public schools — and Hollywood types predictably are unhappy about it.

The Donald Trump administration has withdrawn President Obama’s non-binding guidelines to federally funded schools that said those who want to choose a restroom and locker room based on their gender identity should be allowed to do so. But today, the Departments of Justice and Education said in a joint letter that the earlier directive was made “without due regard for the primary role of the states and local school districts in establishing educational policy.”

Indeed, White House Press Secretary said at his daily briefing today, “The president has maintained for a long time that this is a states’ rights issue and not one for the federal government.”

Here is how some in the entertainment industry reacted to today’s news:

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

"@POTUS" you sure you're the best person to legislate the appropriate place for people to pee? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 23, 2017

This is disgusting. This is unacceptable. I #StandWithGavin and every Trans person who deserve nothing less than protection and equality. https://t.co/IK5TO8nWQ8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2017

We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids. Support @Translifeline — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 22, 2017

Come on Trump, even God is celebrating Trans rights! pic.twitter.com/Owshxg7yhZ — Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) February 23, 2017

To my trans community, stay hopeful and stand united! #ProtectTransKids 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/HWRsN5hwbm — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) February 22, 2017

I stand with @HRC in support of #transgender kids across the US. We are with you. #ProtectTransKids Making a donation to HRC right now — conrad ricamora (@conradricamora) February 22, 2017

What an asshole! Trump administration withdraws federal protections on transgender bathrooms in schools @CNNPolitics https://t.co/HuazYmhe2a — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 23, 2017

Standing with my Trans fam. This is not ok. This is an attack on all of us. I love you. https://t.co/oT1quwHJlI — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) February 23, 2017

Do not sleep on Transgender rights rollbacks, especially if you are LGBQ. One of the most vulnerable populations NEEDS SUPPORT. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 22, 2017