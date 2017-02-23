The White House today changed its guidance on protections for transgender students’ use of bathrooms in public schools — and Hollywood types predictably are unhappy about it.
The Donald Trump administration has withdrawn President Obama’s non-binding guidelines to federally funded schools that said those who want to choose a restroom and locker room based on their gender identity should be allowed to do so. But today, the Departments of Justice and Education said in a joint letter that the earlier directive was made “without due regard for the primary role of the states and local school districts in establishing educational policy.”
Indeed, White House Press Secretary said at his daily briefing today, “The president has maintained for a long time that this is a states’ rights issue and not one for the federal government.”
Here is how some in the entertainment industry reacted to today’s news:
No Comments